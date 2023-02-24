Man returned for trial on charges linked to incident where police officer was carried on bonnet
A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on charges linked to an incident where a police officer was carried on the bonnet of a vehicle.
Adam McMonagle (29) with an address as Hall Lane in London appeared at a preliminary enquiry (PE) at Derry Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning.
The 29-year-old was charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily injury to a police officer on May 2 last year.
He was also charged with dangerous driving on the same date and two charges of assault, one of them on a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officer.
It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.
McMonagle said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.
The accused was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on March 24 and released on bail.