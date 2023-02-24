Man returned for trial on charges linked to incident where police officer was carried on bonnet

Court

Adam McMonagle (29) with an address as Hall Lane in London appeared at a preliminary enquiry (PE) at Derry Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning.

The 29-year-old was charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily injury to a police officer on May 2 last year.

He was also charged with dangerous driving on the same date and two charges of assault, one of them on a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officer.

It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

McMonagle said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.