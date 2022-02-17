Derry man returned for trial on series of drug charges

Man returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on March 22

Dillon Quigley (27) of Clon Dara in Derry appeared at a preliminary enquiry at the local Magistrates' Court today.

He is charged with a series of drug offences including being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis, cultivation of cannabis, possessing Diazepam with intent to supply and possessing drugs.

All of the offences were said to have occurred on dates between November 2020 and May 28, 2021.

It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

Quigley said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.