Man returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on 'serious' domestic allegations
Leigh Jonathan Chipchase (36) with an address at Wrekenton Close, Stockton-on-Tees in England appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Derry Magistrate's Court on Friday, February 23.
He was charged with falsely imprisoning a female on February 1, 2023.
Chipchase was also charged with carrying out a course of action deemed to be domestic abuse. This allegedly occurred on dates between September 1 2022 and February 2 2023.
During the hearing in Derry it was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.
Chipchase said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.
He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on March 22 of this year. He has been released on bail.