Man returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on 'serious' domestic allegations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leigh Jonathan Chipchase (36) with an address at Wrekenton Close, Stockton-on-Tees in England appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Derry Magistrate's Court on Friday, February 23.

He was charged with falsely imprisoning a female on February 1, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chipchase was also charged with carrying out a course of action deemed to be domestic abuse. This allegedly occurred on dates between September 1 2022 and February 2 2023.

Court (File picture)

During the hearing in Derry it was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

Chipchase said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.