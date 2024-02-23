News you can trust since 1772

Man returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on 'serious' domestic allegations

A man with an address in England has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on charges a barrister described as 'serious domestic allegations.'
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 11:29 GMT
Leigh Jonathan Chipchase (36) with an address at Wrekenton Close, Stockton-on-Tees in England appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Derry Magistrate's Court on Friday, February 23.

He was charged with falsely imprisoning a female on February 1, 2023.

Chipchase was also charged with carrying out a course of action deemed to be domestic abuse. This allegedly occurred on dates between September 1 2022 and February 2 2023.

Court (File picture)Court (File picture)
During the hearing in Derry it was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

Chipchase said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.

He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on March 22 of this year. He has been released on bail.