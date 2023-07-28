Man sent Mother’s Day card, messages and texts to former partner, court told

Bishop Street Courthouse

Ken Dougherty (68) of Primity Park in Newbuildings outside Derry admitted one charge of breaching the order between February 27 and March 11 this year.

Derry Magistrates’ Court heard on Friday how the defendant's former partner had contacted police to say she had received messages from Dougherty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first occasion was on February 27, 2023, and then again in March of this year, the court was told.

The defendant’s former partner also said she had received a Mother's Day card signed by the defendant again in breach of the Order, the court was told.

When questioned by the PSNI, Dougherty said there was 'nothing malicious or threatening in the messages.'

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said that his client had received a suspended sentence last year when the Restraining Order had also been imposed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the court that his client 'candidly and totally' accepted the charge.

The defence barrister said that Dougherty had placed himself 'in a precarious position.'

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said that he had no doubt that the defendant was aware of what the Restraining Order meant.

He told the court that he would give Dougherty one final opportunity and reminded him that the Restraining Order was for the protection of the victim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad