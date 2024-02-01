Man sentenced for city centre assault that left victim ‘seriously ill’ and ‘extremely traumatised’

Caoimhin McSheffrey was sentenced at Derry Crown Court to two years in jail, suspended for three years, for the offences of grievous bodily harm and common assault. The offences were committed on May 2, 2022, on Waterloo Street.

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Sergeant Gingell from the Police Service's Criminal Investigation Division said: "The victim sustained a serious head injury as a result of being assaulted and spent a period of time in hospital. Not only did the victim sustain physical injuries, which left him seriously ill, but he was also left extremely traumatised. He was on a night out and should have made it home safely, instead he ended up in hospital.