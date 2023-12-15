Man sentenced for drug possession after report of two men acting suspiciously in vicinity of Derry bar
Mark Frew (33) of Spencer Road in Derry was charged with, on December 13, possessing cocaine, cannabis and pregabalin,
The court heard that the charges were brought after police were called about two men acting suspiciously in the the vicinity of a bar in Derry.
Frew was already on bail for failure to return to Maghaberry after being released to attend a meeting with the Housing Executive on October 26. He was found the following day in Duke's Bar where he was re-arrested.
Frew pleaded guilty to the drug charges and the court heard that he had 'no memory' of the incident on the 13th.
Defence solicitor Kelly Doherty said that Frew had recently secured tenancy in Spencer Road, The solicitor laso said that Frew had a chronic drug addiction.
He was sentenced to two months in custody, suspended two years.