Man shot in each calf by masked men, Derry police seeking exact location

Detectives in Derry/Londonderry are investigating after a report that a man has been shot in both legs in the city.

Police received a report just before 11.15pm that a man had been located injured in the vicinity of Marianus Park.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: “The victim had been shot twice, once in each calf. Two masked men are reported to have been involved in the attack.”

PSNI appeal.

The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries which are not life-threatening.

Detectives from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Branch are working to establish the circumstances of the attack, including where the shooting occurred.