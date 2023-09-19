Man shot in each calf by masked men, Derry police seeking exact location
Detectives in Derry/Londonderry are investigating after a report that a man has been shot in both legs in the city.
Police received a report just before 11.15pm that a man had been located injured in the vicinity of Marianus Park.
Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: “The victim had been shot twice, once in each calf. Two masked men are reported to have been involved in the attack.”
The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries which are not life-threatening.
Detectives from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Branch are working to establish the circumstances of the attack, including where the shooting occurred.
Potential witnesses are asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference number 1763 of 17/09/23. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.