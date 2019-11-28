Man shot in paramilitary style attack in Ballymagroarty

Police in Derry are investigating after a man in his 30’s was shot in the leg in the Ballymagroarty area of the city last night.

The shooting happened after 10pm on Wednesday, November 27 and victim sustained a non life-threatening injury.

Police have said he victim was walking along Dunluce Court with another male, towards the shop when two masked males approached them.

One of them was carrying a handgun and the victim was pushed down onto a grassy area and shot before both suspects left.

A member of the public came to the aid of the victim who was taken to hospital for treatment by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Appealing for information, Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: “One of the suspects is described as being approximately 5’ 5’’ tall, and wore a black-hooded top and grey tracksuit bottoms and ‘Nike’ trainers. The second suspect is described as being approximately 5’ 7’’ tall and also wore a black-hooded top, with black jogger type bottoms, black trainers and white socks.

“Our enquiries are at an early stage, however, we are treating this as a paramilitary-style attack at this time and we are working to establish a motive for this attack.”

Detective Inspector Winters added: “This reckless attack occurred in a residential area at a time when there may have been people out and about. It is fortunate no-one else was injured.

“There is absolutely no justification for an attack like this. It is utterly appalling and needs to stop.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact Strand Road on 101 and quote reference number 1870 of 27/11/19 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”