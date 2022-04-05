Man shot twice by gang at house in Derry

PSNI Detective Sergeant Galbraith said: “It was reported just after midnight that three masked men had entered a property in the area.

“Two of them entered a bedroom where a man, aged in his thirties, was sleeping and shot him twice - once in each leg.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.”

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Police said a woman, who was also in the property at the time, was “thankfully physically uninjured” but has been left shaken by the incident.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area this morning and who witnessed this incident or may have CCTV or dashcam footage to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 6 of 05/04/22.”

Police advised: “Areport can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.