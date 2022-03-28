Man suffers arm and face injuries after 'savage attack' by masked gang

The man was assaulted and robbed by a masked gang in the incident in Shantallow.

The PSNI said: "It’s believed at around 12.30am when the male victim, who is aged in his twenties, was making his way through Carranbane Walk from Earhart Park, up to four masked men attacked him.

"He was punched in the face and had his arm stamped on. Residents reportedly disturbed the attackers who ran off towards Cornshell Fields with cash and a phone belonging to the victim.

The incident occurred in Carranbane Walk

"This savage attack left the victim with arm and facial injuries."

Police at Strand Road are continuing with enquiries in an attempt to establish what happened.