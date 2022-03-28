Man suffers arm and face injuries after 'savage attack' by masked gang
A man suffered injuries to his face and arm after being assaulted in Derry in what police have described as a 'savage attack' in the early hours of this morning.
The man was assaulted and robbed by a masked gang in the incident in Shantallow.
The PSNI said: "It’s believed at around 12.30am when the male victim, who is aged in his twenties, was making his way through Carranbane Walk from Earhart Park, up to four masked men attacked him.
"He was punched in the face and had his arm stamped on. Residents reportedly disturbed the attackers who ran off towards Cornshell Fields with cash and a phone belonging to the victim.
"This savage attack left the victim with arm and facial injuries."
Police at Strand Road are continuing with enquiries in an attempt to establish what happened.
"If you were in the Carranbane Walk area between 12.20am and 12.35am and witnessed the assault, or noticed suspicious activity, or if you saw the attackers make their way towards Cornshell Fields, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 88 of 28/03/22 or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111," police said.