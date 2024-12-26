Man suffers facial injuries and laceration in Derry city centre assault

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man suffered facial injuries and a laceration on the back of his head in an assault in Derry city centre.

The incident occurred at the weekend.

Police at Strand Road are appealing for information and witnesses.

Sergeant Bennett said: “It was reported that sometime between 11pm on Friday, December 20, and 1.30am on Saturday, December 21, a man was assaulted in the Guildhall Square area.

PSNI

“He sustained a facial injury and a laceration to the back of his head.”

Witnesses who were in the city centre at the time of the reported attack are asked to come forward.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of this incident, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or has any information which might assist, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 729 of 21/12/24,” said Sergeant Bennett.