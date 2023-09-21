Man threatened at gunpoint by two masked men in ‘horrific’ and ‘terrifying’ incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives are investigating the report of the aggravated burglary in Clady during which the man was held at gunpoint.

Police said it was reported two masked men went into a house in New Street in the village at around 10pm.

One of the men went upstairs while the other stayed with the occupant who had been pushed onto the floor and threatened with a gun. A number of items were stolen by the masked intruders, including the keys to a beige-coloured Nissan.

A vehicle discovered on fire on Lisdoo Road in the Clady area is believed to have been the vehicle taken from New Street.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: "This was an horrific incident which must have been terrifying for the victim. We have visited and spoken with him today and he is extremely badly shaken, as you can imagine, and officers will be supporting him.

"The fear that he must have felt while this despicable crime unfolded is unimaginable. No one should have to go through this. We have conducted a number of enquiries so far, and have a number of appeals to make to the public.

"Were you in the New Street area of Clady from around 9.50pm to 10.15pm last night? Did you see anyone acting suspiciously, did you see anything out of the ordinary?

"Did you notice the Nissan being driven from New Street in a suspicious manner towards Lisdoo Road? Were you travelling at that time, in either area?

"If so we'd ask you to check any dash cam footage you have as this may have captured the movements of the vehicle or what happened after it was left on Lisdoo Road. If you know who was involved, or have any information call us. The information you provide could be significant."