Man to appear charged with attempted murder after stabbing incident

The charge follows a stabbing in the Drumard Park area of Derry on Tuesday, May 31.

A man was hospitalised following the incident in Hazelbank.

Detective Inspector Finlay said: "It was reported shortly after 9.35pm that two males were fighting in the street.

The man was stabbed in Drumard Park

"A man, aged 47, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which includes stab wounds."

Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1691 31/05/22.