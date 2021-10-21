Man to appear in court on drug and criminality charges after operation into 'suspected drugs criminality linked to the INLA'
A man is due in court next month after being charged with drug and criminal property offences after a police operation into 'suspected drugs criminality linked to the INLA,' police have confirmed.
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 9:38 am
The 37 year old man has been charged with three counts of being concerned in supply of Class B controlled drug and twelve counts of conspiracy to transfer criminal property following the operation.
He is due to appear at Derry Magistrates’ Court on November 17.
As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.
A report will also be prepared for the PPS in relation to Possession of Firearm with intent to Endanger life and Conspiracy to be knowingly involved in the Fraudulent Evasion of a Prohibition on the Importation of Goods.