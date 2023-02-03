Court

Leslie Thomas Miller (34) of Aughlish Court in Derry admitted a series of charges that occurred in October and November of last year.

Derry Magistrates’ Court heard that police officers responded to a concern for safety call-out to Tesco at Lisnagelvin.

Police told Miller they were taking him to hospital and he became aggressive and told them 'it would take more than the two of them,' the court was told.

He tried to walk past police and when they tried to stop him he became aggressive and kicked out at officers making contact with one of them, the local magistrates’ court heard.

Eventually limb restraints had to be used on him due to his aggression, the court was told.

Derry Magistrates’ Court also heard about charges relating to an incident on November 11 that were aggravated by hostility.

The court heard that again in a concern for safety issue an ambulance crew was treating Miller.

He started 'shouting and swearing' and 'due to his volatile nature' police had to intervene.

Miller made his sectarian comment at this stage before he was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital, the court heard.

While there he continued to be aggressive lashing out at police and hospital staff asked for him to be removed.

Once outside he kicked the door of a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) vehicle, the court was told.

It was decided that Miller was too 'volatile and aggressive' to be treated.

Defence solicitor Derwin Harvey said his client deserved credit for his guilty plea.

He said that Miller 'was not sectarian by nature and had no religious hostility to anyone.'

The defence solicitor told the court that it was 'despicable behaviour'.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that this man needs to stop drinking.