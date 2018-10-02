Man was ‘highly abusive’ to police

A man who was abusive to police has been given a conditional discharge for 12 months.

Keifer Thornton, of Elmwood Terrace, admitted disorderly behaviour in the early hours of July 22.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard the 20-years-old repeatedly called officers ‘highly abusive names’ and told them to ‘come on then’. He was given several warnings about his behaviour before he was arrested.

Defence solicitor Ciaran Shiels said his client suffered a traumatic brain injury as a child and has issues with alcohol.