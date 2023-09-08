News you can trust since 1772

Man who assaulted ambulance worker and police avoids jail

A man who admitted assaulting an ambulance worker and being disorderly in Altnagelvin has been told he would have gone to jail 'for a substantial period of time' if it wasn't for his medical condition,
Bishop Street Courthouse.
Bernard Clarke (36) of Donald Casey Court admitted a charge of assault on an ambulance crew on February 22 this year.

He also admitted three charges of assaulting police.

He also admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour at Altnagelvin on January 28.

Clarke appeared in court in a wheelchair. Defence barrister Stephen Chapman said his current medical condition was clear.

District Judge Barney McElholm said the behaviour was 'utterly deplorable' and added that Clarke deserves to go to prison.

The defendant was told: "If it wasn't for your medical condition I would be sending you to prison for a substantial period of time."

He imposed a sentence of 6 months suspended for 3 years and warned the defendant that he would go straight to prison if he breached the sentence.