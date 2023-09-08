Bishop Street Courthouse.

Bernard Clarke (36) of Donald Casey Court admitted a charge of assault on an ambulance crew on February 22 this year.

He also admitted three charges of assaulting police.

He also admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour at Altnagelvin on January 28.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarke appeared in court in a wheelchair. Defence barrister Stephen Chapman said his current medical condition was clear.

District Judge Barney McElholm said the behaviour was 'utterly deplorable' and added that Clarke deserves to go to prison.

The defendant was told: "If it wasn't for your medical condition I would be sending you to prison for a substantial period of time."