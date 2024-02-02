Man who assaulted health worker following x-ray at Derry hospital sentenced

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Richard McCrossan (34) of Glenview Manor was charged over the incident that occurred on August 19 last year, and was sentenced on Friday.

Police were called to Altnagelvin Hospital after it was reported that McCrossan assaulted a healthcare professional who was taking him back from x-ray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McCrossan was reported to have started swinging his arms and knocked the victim into the wall.

Altnagelvin Hospital (File picture)

The health care worker was uninjured but was left in fear.

McCrossan claimed to have no memory of the incident, but a defence solicitor told the court that he felt 'remorseful', saying that the incident was 'out of character' for him.

He added that McCrossan had a 'very limited record' with none of it for assault, and that he had accepted his offence at a 'very early stage'.