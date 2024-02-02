Man who assaulted health worker following x-ray at Derry hospital sentenced
Richard McCrossan (34) of Glenview Manor was charged over the incident that occurred on August 19 last year, and was sentenced on Friday.
Police were called to Altnagelvin Hospital after it was reported that McCrossan assaulted a healthcare professional who was taking him back from x-ray.
McCrossan was reported to have started swinging his arms and knocked the victim into the wall.
The health care worker was uninjured but was left in fear.
McCrossan claimed to have no memory of the incident, but a defence solicitor told the court that he felt 'remorseful', saying that the incident was 'out of character' for him.
He added that McCrossan had a 'very limited record' with none of it for assault, and that he had accepted his offence at a 'very early stage'.
He was sentenced to four months in custody, suspended for two years.