Man who assaulted hotel manager in Derry city centre jailed for four months
Robert Norton (40) of Carlisle Road, was charged with stealing a power cable from the North West Regional College on May 31.
He was also charged with assaulting the manager of a local hotel and a police officer on June 3.
The court heard Norton entered a technology suite in NWRC pretending to be a member of staff.
He was challenged and left with a power cable.
The court then heard about an incident on June 3 when police observed an incident outside the Holiday Inn Express where Norton was struggling with the manager and another man.
Police were told Norton had entered the hotel where he had a history and was told facilities were for customers only.
While being escorted out he struck the manager in the face and subsequently kicked out at police.
The court heard Norton had to be physically restrained.
He was sentenced to four months in prison.