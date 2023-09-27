Man who assaulted hotel manager in Derry city centre jailed for four months

Bishop Street Courthouse

Robert Norton (40) of Carlisle Road, was charged with stealing a power cable from the North West Regional College on May 31.

He was also charged with assaulting the manager of a local hotel and a police officer on June 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Norton entered a technology suite in NWRC pretending to be a member of staff.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was challenged and left with a power cable.

The court then heard about an incident on June 3 when police observed an incident outside the Holiday Inn Express where Norton was struggling with the manager and another man.

Police were told Norton had entered the hotel where he had a history and was told facilities were for customers only.

While being escorted out he struck the manager in the face and subsequently kicked out at police.

The court heard Norton had to be physically restrained.