Man who became 'volatile' on route to and at Derry hospital 'deeply ashamed' of his behaviour
Shane Boyd (56) of Irwin Avenue in Limavady admitted charges of disorderly behaviour in Altnagelvin Hospital and criminal damage in connection with events that occurred on November 12.
The court heard that police were tasked to attend after the ambulance crew raised the alarm due to the 'volatile' behaviour.
When police met the ambulance all was calm, but when they arrived at the hospital Boyd was abusive to police and medical staff.
He squared up to police and eventually he had to be removed from the hospital and taken to a cell van.
Once there he urinated in the van despite being offered toilet facilities.
The court heard that nurses who tried to triage Boyd were unable to do so.
Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that his client was 'deeply ashamed' of his behaviour, but had sustained a serious head injury which meant he should not have taken alcohol.
The solicitor said that Boyd had asked him to apologise on his behalf to the police and medical staff.
While delivering his sentence, Deputy District Judge John Connolly said that hospitals were under so much pressure these days and 'the last thing they needed' was someone acting this way.
He said if it wasn't for the brain injury there would have been immediate custody.
Boyd was given a five month sentence suspended for 12 months.