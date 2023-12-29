Man who breached bail by visiting fast food outlet given ‘final warning’

A man who is prohibited from going within 500 metres of Quayside Shopping Centre has been given 'a final warning' at Derry Magistrates’ Court for breaching that order.

Court

Christopher Woods (59) of Duke Street was charged with breaching his bail by being found outside a fast food outlet that was almost 200 metres from the shopping centre.

A police officer said this was the defendant's second breach of bail and added it was 'a serious offence'.

He said police were not opposing bail but asked that Woods should be given a clear warning.

Defence solicitor Keith Kyle said his client accepted the breach and added there was no explanation that would be acceptable to the court.

District Judge Barney McElholm said the defendant would have to 'figure out' where 500 metres extended to and stay out of that area.

He said if Woods re-offended in the same manner the court may conclude 'he was chancing his arm'.