Man who drank can of Smirnoff Ice without paying fined £250

A man has admitted a theft charge at Derry Magistrates’ Court after he was charged with breaching his bail conditions.
By Staff Reporter
Published 28th Mar 2024, 11:30 GMT
Updated 28th Mar 2024, 11:32 GMT
Bishop Street CourthouseBishop Street Courthouse
Bishop Street Courthouse

David Nixon (30) of Kinsale Park was originally charged with stealing a can of Smirmoff Ice from Tesco on March 19.

Police responded to reports of two drunk men in the shop. Upon arrival, the manager said Nixon had taken a can of Smirnoff Ice from a four pack and drank it without paying for it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nixon was arrested and said he could not remember what had happened due to a head injury.

Nixon was on bail with a condition being not to be drunk in public.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said Nixon had addiction issues and that CCTV showed him to be 'waving about what appeared to be a debit card' at the self checkout before removing a can from the four pack and drinking it in the shop.

Nixon was fined £250, along with a compensation order of £5.25 for the Smirnoff Ice.