Man who drank can of Smirnoff Ice without paying fined £250
David Nixon (30) of Kinsale Park was originally charged with stealing a can of Smirmoff Ice from Tesco on March 19.
Police responded to reports of two drunk men in the shop. Upon arrival, the manager said Nixon had taken a can of Smirnoff Ice from a four pack and drank it without paying for it.
Nixon was arrested and said he could not remember what had happened due to a head injury.
Nixon was on bail with a condition being not to be drunk in public.
Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said Nixon had addiction issues and that CCTV showed him to be 'waving about what appeared to be a debit card' at the self checkout before removing a can from the four pack and drinking it in the shop.
Nixon was fined £250, along with a compensation order of £5.25 for the Smirnoff Ice.