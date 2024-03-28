Bishop Street Courthouse

David Nixon (30) of Kinsale Park was originally charged with stealing a can of Smirmoff Ice from Tesco on March 19.

Police responded to reports of two drunk men in the shop. Upon arrival, the manager said Nixon had taken a can of Smirnoff Ice from a four pack and drank it without paying for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nixon was arrested and said he could not remember what had happened due to a head injury.

Nixon was on bail with a condition being not to be drunk in public.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said Nixon had addiction issues and that CCTV showed him to be 'waving about what appeared to be a debit card' at the self checkout before removing a can from the four pack and drinking it in the shop.