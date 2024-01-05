A man has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrates Court after he hit a police officer.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Corey Adams (20) was charged with resisting arrest and assaulting police on August 5 last year.

The court heard that police initially responded to security staff at Ebrington Square who were struggling with a man. When police arrived, Adams was on the ground and began shouting abuse at police as they tried to arrest him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adams, who was under the influence of alcohol, then swung his arms, hitting a female officer in the face.

Ebrington Square in Derry. (file picture)

Defence Barrister Stephen Chapman said that the incident was aggravated by the assault, adding that Adams had simply taken too much to drink and 'couldn't handle it'.

He added that Adams had no memory of police being involved until being told about it the next morning.

He said that the incident was 'out of character' and that he had pleaded guilty.