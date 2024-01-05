Man who hit officer at Ebrington sentenced in Derry
Corey Adams (20) was charged with resisting arrest and assaulting police on August 5 last year.
The court heard that police initially responded to security staff at Ebrington Square who were struggling with a man. When police arrived, Adams was on the ground and began shouting abuse at police as they tried to arrest him.
Adams, who was under the influence of alcohol, then swung his arms, hitting a female officer in the face.
Defence Barrister Stephen Chapman said that the incident was aggravated by the assault, adding that Adams had simply taken too much to drink and 'couldn't handle it'.
He added that Adams had no memory of police being involved until being told about it the next morning.
He said that the incident was 'out of character' and that he had pleaded guilty.
Adams received a sentence of four months, suspended for two years and was ordered to pay £750 compensation to the officer.