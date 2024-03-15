Bishop Street Courthouse

Caolan Hayden (31) whose address was given as c/o Maghaberry Prison admitted two charges of assault on the same woman on October 24, 2022 and again on February 25, 2023.

Derry Crown Court was told that the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) were called by a member of the public reporting that a female was being assaulted by Hayden.

The woman would not talk on body worn cameras but told a police officer what had happened and Judge Neil Rafferty KC commended the officer for noting exactly what was being said, the court heard.

The court was told that the woman had 'a number of injuries' and told police officers that Hayden had pushed a glass into her mouth when she was drinking from it.

She also said the defendant has stuck her head down a toilet, the court heard.

Hayden was charged and subsequently released on bail and on February 25 was observed in public assaulting the same woman, the court heard on Friday.

The judge said that the second offence was committed while Hayden was on bail and added that this was 'an aggravating factor'.

Judge Rafferty told the court that Hayden was 'disposed to take his frustrations out on his partner.'

In a pre-sentence report prepared for the court Hayden had claimed that the assaults were out of character but Judge Rafferty said that the assaults were 'completely in character.'

The judge said that Hayden's way of dealing with domestic frustrations was through assault.

He told the defendant that his behaviour could not be allowed to continue and added that 'that was up to him'.

The judge said that to hold someone's head in a toilet was 'contemptuous'.

Judge Rafferty said that as was often the case in domestic violence cases the injuries were more psychological than physical.