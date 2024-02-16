Man who robbed shop, left it in disarray and smashed car windows jailed

Bishop Street Courthouse

Mark Farmer (19) of Ballyavelin Road in Limavady was charged with burglary after police were called to a robbery in a shop on Rossdowney Road on September 5, 2021.

Upon their arrival, police found the shop in a state of disarray and discovered a number of cars with their windows smashed in the car park outside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police identified the perpetrators via CCTV and three males were subsequently arrested.

Farmer resisted arrest, cursing at police and had to be placed in a cell van, answering 'no comment' when interviewed.

Farmer was also charged with criminal damage for an incident that took place on June 10, 2022.

Police were called to Shipquay Street after a male was seen to be kicking off the wing mirrors of a number of cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police found Farmer to be in an extremely intoxicated state and so didn't speak to him at the time. When they later did speak to him he expressed regret for the incident, telling police he couldn't remember a lot from the night in question.

Defence Barrister Michael Donaghey said that these were 'concerning matters' that had been 'driven by alcohol and other substances'.

He also added that Farmer was seventeen at the time of the first incident and that he had pleaded guilty.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that the defendant could not take his anger out on innocent people.