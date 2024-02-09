News you can trust since 1772

Man who rode stolen bike to attend Strand Road police station jailed

A man who stole a bike from outside Derry train station later rode it to attend Strand Road PSNI Station, the local Magistrates’ Court heard on Friday.
By Staff Reporter
Published 9th Feb 2024, 12:13 GMT
Updated 9th Feb 2024, 12:13 GMT
Liam Murray (19) of Duddy's Court admitted the theft of the bike on April 18 last year.

The court heard that a woman had locked her bike outside the station and when she returned the bike was gone.

Police viewed CCTV and identified Murray as the thief.

Some time later Murray had to attend the Strand Road station and rode the stolen bike there in the same attire he was wearing on the day of the theft, the court was told.

The bike was returned to the owner who identified it as hers.

Defence counsel Kieran Roddy said it was 'a mean spirited offence' and added that a pre-sentence report made 'dismal reading'.

District Judge Barney McElholm said it was 'a nasty offence' that had deprived the owner of her bike and jailed Murray for 6 months.