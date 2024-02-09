A man has been jailed after riding a stolen bike to the Strand Road PSNI station.

Liam Murray (19) of Duddy's Court admitted the theft of the bike on April 18 last year.

The court heard that a woman had locked her bike outside the station and when she returned the bike was gone.

Police viewed CCTV and identified Murray as the thief.

Some time later Murray had to attend the Strand Road station and rode the stolen bike there in the same attire he was wearing on the day of the theft, the court was told.

The bike was returned to the owner who identified it as hers.

Defence counsel Kieran Roddy said it was 'a mean spirited offence' and added that a pre-sentence report made 'dismal reading'.