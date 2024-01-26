Man who shouted racist abuse and punched shop owner in Derry jailed
Christopher Villa (34) of Ballyarnett Village was charged with, on November 29 last year, assaulting the owner of a store after police were alerted to an incident in Foyle Street.
The court heard that Villa was drunk and shouting racist abuse, punching the man and ripping his coat.
As police arrested him, he was heard to say that when he was released and sober he'd return and 'rip his head off'.
Upon sobering up and being interviewed, Villa claimed that he didn't mean what he said, saying that he wasn't racist as 'life's too short’.
Defence Barrister Stephen Chapman said that Villa's downfall was alcohol.
He said Villa admitted that the way he treated people was 'despicable'.
Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said that Villa had 60 previous convictions, a lot of which included his violent behaviour in public, adding that a string of suspended sentences 'hadn't curbed it', sentencing him to five months in custody.