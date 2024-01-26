Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Christopher Villa (34) of Ballyarnett Village was charged with, on November 29 last year, assaulting the owner of a store after police were alerted to an incident in Foyle Street.

The court heard that Villa was drunk and shouting racist abuse, punching the man and ripping his coat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As police arrested him, he was heard to say that when he was released and sober he'd return and 'rip his head off'.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

Upon sobering up and being interviewed, Villa claimed that he didn't mean what he said, saying that he wasn't racist as 'life's too short’.

Defence Barrister Stephen Chapman said that Villa's downfall was alcohol.

He said Villa admitted that the way he treated people was 'despicable'.