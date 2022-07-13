Man who smashed car window with elbow being sought

Police are appealing for information following the report of criminal damage to the car in Limavady.

Constable Semple said: “We received a report that at approximately 1.15am on Sunday, July 3, a male wearing a light-coloured hooded top, approached a vehicle parked on Catherine Street in the town.

“He proceeded to have an argument with the driver of the car and then elbowed the driver seat window, causing it to smash. The male then made off from the scene.

PSNI.

“We would be keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage, to get in touch with police.”

Anyone with any information which could help police with their investigation, is asked to ring police on 101, quoting reference 228 of 03/07/22.