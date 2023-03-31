Man who spat in ambulance given time to raise £1,000 in compensation
A man who had raised £500 to compensate an ambulance worker he assaulted has been given another four weeks to raise another £500 to avoid a custodial sentence.
Sean McCauley (31) of Strand Road admitted assaulting an ambulance worker on November 15.
He also admitted a charge of criminal damage to an ambulance and a police vehicle by spitting on the same date.
The court heard an ambulance crew were treating the accused and he became aggressive leading a crew member to believe he was going to be assaulted.
The defendant spat in the vehicle and it had to be taken out of service to be cleaned.
Defence counsel Sinead Rogan told the court her client had raised £500 in compensation.
She said that he was aware that the court had indicated compensation of £1,000 and suggested further time to raise the rest.
District Judge Barney McElholm adjourned the case until April 28 for the rest of the compensation to be raised.