Court

Sean McCauley (31) of Strand Road admitted assaulting an ambulance worker on November 15.

He also admitted a charge of criminal damage to an ambulance and a police vehicle by spitting on the same date.

The court heard an ambulance crew were treating the accused and he became aggressive leading a crew member to believe he was going to be assaulted.

The defendant spat in the vehicle and it had to be taken out of service to be cleaned.

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan told the court her client had raised £500 in compensation.

She said that he was aware that the court had indicated compensation of £1,000 and suggested further time to raise the rest.

