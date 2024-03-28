Man who threatened individual with glass vase and spat at officers jailed

Bishop Street Courthouse

Joseph O'Kane (23) of no fixed abode in Derry was jailed for a series of public order offences.

The court heard that police were called to a B&B in Carlisle Road after the owner said they wanted O'Kane removed from the premises.

The defendant was seen on CCTV kicking a door and damaging it at the premises.

The court also heard that on February 5 this year police were attending an incident and O'Kane was present.

He became aggressive and was said to have 'gritted his teeth' before picking up a glass vase and threatening a man.

He also spat at police officers during the incident.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that his client did not gave a good record.

He said he had no recollection of some of the incidents but was 'ashamed and embarrassed'.