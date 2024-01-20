The PSNI said it was reported that at around 7.20pm a number of masked men, one of whom was believed to be armed with a hand gun had entered a sports club in the Garvagh Road area and made threats before making off.Police received a further report around 9.00pm that masked men had entered licensed premises on Main Street and again made threats before leaving.There are no reports of any injuries.A PSNI spokesperson said: “A police investigation has been commenced into these incidents and enquiries are ongoing. Detectives would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to these incidents to contact 101.“A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”