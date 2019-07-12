Masked gang break into flat and smash windows in Derry

A gang of masked men last night broke into a flat in Derry and smashed the windows leaving the occupant badly shaken, police have confirmed.

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses after the criminal damage was caused to the flat in the Moss Park area of Galliagh.

PSNI Sergeant Breen said: “We received a report around 11.10 pm on Thursday July 11, that four to eight masked men had broken into the premises smashing windows.

“There was one person in the flat who escaped uninjured but has been left badly shaken.

“We are appealing for anyone with information who may have witnessed anything in the area to contact police at Strand Road station on 101 quoting reference number 2344 of 11/07/19.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.