Masked gang with hammers and baseball bats smash up Clon Dara flat in Derry

Detective Sergeant Hanbidge said: “Police received a report at approximately 9.35pm that a number of masked men, who were armed with hammers and baseball bats entered a flat in the area.

“The suspects caused extensive damage to the inside of the property and are described as being dressed in black clothing with face coverings and sunglasses.

“A male, who was inside the property at the time of the incident was unharmed, but left badly shaken by what happened.

Clon Dara estate, Skeoge Road. DER2126GS - 091

“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area when this incident occurred or who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage which can assist our investigation to call 101 quoting reference number 1994 of 24/03/22.”