Police are investigating the report of shots being fired in Rosskeen Park.

Just before 10.40pm, it was reported what sounded like gun shots had been heard, and two masked men were seen running away.

Enquiries identified front door and inner door damage at a house consistent with shotgun strikes. There were no reports of any injuries.

The incident occurred at Rosskeen Park

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: "This was a brazen and reckless attack carried out in a residential area.

"As we continue with enquiries to establish exactly what happened, a motive and who is responsible, we appeal to anyone with information that could assist us, in particular CCTV or doorbell camera footage, we would urge you to get in touch with us."