Mayor Patricia Logue appeals for those behind attacks on citizens and vehicles to desist
She was speaking after sporadic public disorder on Monday.
A number of vehicles were damaged, a bus was attacked and a man was dragged from his vehicle and struck on the head.
It took place after the contents for a bonfire were removed from the area.
“I am deeply disappointed to learn of the unacceptable scenes that unfolded in Galliagh yesterday and in the early hours of this morning,” said Mayor Logue.
“It has caused significant distress to those affected and I would appeal to those responsible to bring it to an end now before they cause any more damage and upset to their community.
“No one should ever feel unsafe in their homes or when travelling in their cars and now is a time for calm and restraint to allow people in the area to recover.”