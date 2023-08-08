News you can trust since 1772

Mayor Patricia Logue appeals for those behind attacks on citizens and vehicles to desist

The Mayor, Patricia Logue, has appealed for those behind a series of attacks on citizens and vehicles in Galliagh to consider the impact on their own community.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 8th Aug 2023, 11:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST

She was speaking after sporadic public disorder on Monday.

A number of vehicles were damaged, a bus was attacked and a man was dragged from his vehicle and struck on the head.

It took place after the contents for a bonfire were removed from the area.

The disorder occurred in Galliagh on Monday.
“I am deeply disappointed to learn of the unacceptable scenes that unfolded in Galliagh yesterday and in the early hours of this morning,” said Mayor Logue.

“It has caused significant distress to those affected and I would appeal to those responsible to bring it to an end now before they cause any more damage and upset to their community.

“No one should ever feel unsafe in their homes or when travelling in their cars and now is a time for calm and restraint to allow people in the area to recover.”