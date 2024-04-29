McGavigan and McGreanery families’ disbelief at PPS decision not to prosecute soldiers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Annette was 14 when she was shot dead by a British soldier in the Bogside on September 6, 1971.

William was 41 when he was killed by another member of the British Army days later on September 15, 1971.

Both families have been urging the PPS to make decisions on prosecutions ahead of the cut-off date for investigations relating to the conflict of May 1, imposed through the Legacy Act.

Annette McGavigan who was shot dead by a British soldier in the Bogside in 1971.

On Monday the PPS confirmed the available evidence in both cases was insufficient to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction.

PPS Assistant Director Martin Hardy said: “Both cases featured significant evidential difficulties arising from the circumstances in which accounts were taken and recorded, both by the Royal Military Police in 1971, and later by the PSNI’s Historical Enquiries Team.

“In addition, the death of significant witnesses and a failure to conduct effective investigations at the time has undoubtedly hampered more recent investigative efforts and the prosecutorial prospects in these cases.”

Billy McGreanery who was shot dead by a member of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards in Westland Street on 15th September 1971.

Annette’s brother Martin described the decision as ‘unbelievable’.

He said the family has been ‘living in hope’ they would have got ‘justice for Annette’ and that he thought it was 'very cruel’ to get the decision just two days before the legacy act takes effect.

William’s nephew Billy said the decision was ‘deeply disappointing’.

"It is a justice system but in our case it is unjust. It beggars belief,” he said.

William McGreanery's nephew Billy McGreanery and niece Marjorie Roddy.