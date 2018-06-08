Men charged with Waterside burglary

Two men have appeared in court charged with a creeper style burglary in the Waterside.

Kevin Doherty, (27), of Roulston Avenue, and 26-year-old Joseph Ferguson of Orr Park, Newtownstewart, are jointly charged with taking a car without authority and handling stolen goods, namely handbags, bank cards, mobile phones and cash.

Doherty is further charged with burglary with intent to steal, crimina damage and driving offences.

Ferguson also faces charges of burglary, going equipped for theft with a pair of latex gloves and motoring offences.

The charges relate to an alleged incident on June 5.

An investigating officer told Derry Magistrate’s Court she believed she could both defendants to the charges.

The officer said police oppose bail for both men.

She revealed Ferguson has 110 previous convictions and Doherty has 47 and both men had shown a ‘propensity to re-offend’ whilst on bail.

The officer added that the men know where the complainant lives and may interfere with the witness.

She told the court the defendants may also interfere with the ongoing investigation as a number of items, including the vehicle, have not been located by police yet.

District Judge Barney McElholm refused bail to both defendants, stating they were not suitable candidates.

He added that ‘something has to be done about the amount of domestic burglaries occurring. It is an awful thing for any family to have to endure.’

Doherty and Ferguson were remanded in custody until June 28.