Bishop Street Courthouse

Michael McMonagle (41) of Limewood Street in Derry appeared in custody with a visible medical dressing to his neck after what his solicitor described as 'an episode on Wednesday when he ended up in hospital'.

He faces three charges of sexual communication with a child under 16, causing a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

All of the offences were said to have occurred on dates between May 1, 2020, and August 18, 2021.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and said police had concerns about bail due to the risk of harm primarily to himself and the possibility of a failure to appear based solely on what happened earlier this week.

Defence solicitor Paddy McGurk said his client meant no disrespect to the court by what happened on Wednesday.

He said his client takes the matter 'very seriously' and added that it has been hanging over him since February 2022.

The solicitor said that McMonagle finds the situation 'very difficult' and when he left the house to come to court on Wednesday he found he had a flat tyre which seemed to be 'the last straw'.

Mr. McGurk said that his client was denying all the charges.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that hopefully 'things have settled down for him.'