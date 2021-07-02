Mickey McKinney, brother of Bloody Sunday victim William, 'bitterly disappointed' at decision to halt Soldier F prosecution
Mickey McKinney, brother of Bloody Sunday victim William, who was shot dead in Glenfada Park on Bloody Sunday has spoken of the bitter disappointment of learning on Friday that the prosecution of Soldier F is to be discontinued.
"I'm disappointed, bitterly disappointed. We had a bit of an idea that was what they were coming to meet us about," he said.
Mr. Kinney, who has been fighting for justice for his brother alongside the other families whose loved ones were shot dead during an anti-internment demonstration on January 30, 1972, described the non-prosecution decision as another damning indictment of the British justice system.
"It's very frustrating. We all know what happened. We know which soldiers were where and who shot who and everything else," he said.
Mr. Kinney vowed that the fight for justice will continue.
"Our family, with the support of the other families and wounded shall challenge this decision as far as we can. This issue is far from concluded. We will fight on."