Middleton calls for ‘political leadership’ after ‘disgraceful attacks’ on PSNI in Derry/Strabane

Gary Middleton has called for ‘political leadership’ after nine police officers were injured in a spate of attacks in Derry and Strabane over the weekend.

The DUP MLA condemned what he described as ‘shocking and disgraceful attacks’ across the city and district.

“PSNI officer's went out to respond to what would be ordinary calls only to find themselves kicked in the head, blood spat in their faces, charged at with knives, other assaults, taking place.

“I think it is important that as elected representatives in this chamber that we send out a strong message to our police officers who put on a uniform to protect our communities, that we stand firm and four square behind them,” Mr. Middleton told the Stormont Assembly on Monday.

Gary Middleton at Stormont on Monday.

He was speaking after the PSNI confirmed nine of its officers were injured over a 48-hour period in Derry and Strabane.

Mr. Middleton said: “I've spoken to the PSNI leadership within our local district to pass on the DUP's sympathies to those officers but also to ensure that they have our support going forward.

“It is a sad reality that our police service do not receive the respect that other emergency services do. Our ambulance service, our fire service, our health and social care workers rightly deserve respect and rightly have zero tolerance towards attacks on them.

"Unfortunately the PSNI do not receive the same respect,” he said.

The DUP MLA called for ‘political leadership’ from both the Executive and members of the Stormont Assembly in the face of such attacks.

“So what we need to see is the Justice Minister [Naomi Long] working with our justice system to ensure that those who perpetrate such crimes towards officers receive the maximum possible penalty and I think there's an onus on all of us within this chamber to ensure that there is political leadership condemning those who attack our police officers but also showing support to those men and women, those mothers and fathers, sons and daughters who put on the uniform, that they receive the support of us as elected representatives,” said the local DUP representative.