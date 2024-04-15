Middleton urges PSNI to reverse decision to close Waterside Station Enquiry office

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The PSNI announced the office was one of 11 to close as it seeks savings amid ‘unprecedented financial pressure’.

The DUP MLA said: "I am concerned and disappointed by the announcement that the PSNI Enquiry Office at the Waterside Station is to close within the next three months as part of a cost cutting exercise, with a reduction from 28 to 17 across Northern Ireland having been announced.”

Mr. Middleton said he has spoken to the PSNI locally and wants the PSNI leadership to reverse the decision.

"I have spoken with the Chief Superintendent and voiced my disappointment and concern about this decision and highlighted the impact that this will have on those requiring access to the enquiry office for various issues.