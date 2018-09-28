Missing Derry boy (16) 'located safe and well'

A Derry boy who was reported missing last week has been "located safe and well" said the PSNI

Daniel Rodgers went missing from the Chapel Road area of the city on Thursday but was located over the weekend.

The PSNI used social media to appeal to the public to help them locate the teenager.

"Our missing person Daniel Rodger has been located safe and well.

"The post was shared over 600 times and seen by thousands of users.

"As always, thank you for your calls and private messages in relation to this youngster," said the PSNI.