Naomi Long outlines extent of Limavady Courthouse issues that will cost £700,000 at least
and live on Freeview channel 276
“The works required to address condition-based issues in Limavady Courthouse were assessed through a condition survey completed by external consultants, using standards published by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).
“That survey confirmed that there is a requirement to address condition-based maintenance issues in the majority of the building elements,” she stated.
These include: renewal of the site perimeter fencing and general repairs to roads, paths, paving stones and concrete steps;
Damp remediation and spalling damage repairs to brickwork and stonework;
Repairs to clay roof tiles and lead work and replacement of fascia board, soffits and rainwater goods;
Replacement of the majority of mechanical and electrical infrastructure, including fire detection system, intruder alarm, and low voltage distribution;
Replacement of glazing units and cyclical redecoration of frames and doors;
Replacement of light fittings and heat emitters;
Refurbishment and redecoration of general areas including public ablutions and staff areas;
Lifecycle replacement of floor finishes and internal doors.
The Co. Derry courthouse has not been operational since March 2020.
Ms. Long, who was asked about the required works by way of an Assembly Question, stated: “The extensive list of works above do not include the functional improvements and upgrades that are also required to provide suitable facilities for staff, victims, witnesses, defendants in custody, and disabled court users. Quantifying these functional improvements will form part of the estate strategy implementation process.”