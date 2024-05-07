Naomi Long outlines extent of Limavady Courthouse issues that will cost £700,000 at least

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“The works required to address condition-based issues in Limavady Courthouse were assessed through a condition survey completed by external consultants, using standards published by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).

“That survey confirmed that there is a requirement to address condition-based maintenance issues in the majority of the building elements,” she stated.

These include: renewal of the site perimeter fencing and general repairs to roads, paths, paving stones and concrete steps;

Limavady Courthouse

Damp remediation and spalling damage repairs to brickwork and stonework;

Repairs to clay roof tiles and lead work and replacement of fascia board, soffits and rainwater goods;

Replacement of the majority of mechanical and electrical infrastructure, including fire detection system, intruder alarm, and low voltage distribution;

Replacement of glazing units and cyclical redecoration of frames and doors;

Replacement of light fittings and heat emitters;

Refurbishment and redecoration of general areas including public ablutions and staff areas;

Lifecycle replacement of floor finishes and internal doors.

The Co. Derry courthouse has not been operational since March 2020.