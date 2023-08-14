The emblems were set a light ahead of the Relief of Derry commemorations on Saturday.

Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin condemned the placement of the banners on the bonfire.

“There is no place for the burning of any flags, emblems or religious iconography anywhere and this will have caused significant hurt to large sections of our community. This sort of sectarian and anti-social behaviour is never acceptable. Our communities are better than this,” said the SDLP MLA.

The 11th night bonfire in the Fountain festooned with national emblems and a Celtic and Palestinian flag.

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy said he has reported the incident to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), branding it a ‘sectarian hate crime’.

“It’s disgraceful that a number of Irish national flags were placed on a bonfire in the Fountain Estate over the weekend. This is a sectarian hate crime.

"It isn’t culture in any shape or form. I have reported this sickening display to the police. There is an onus on all political and community leaders to stand up against these displays of hatred and make it clear there is no place for them in this society,” he stated.

DUP MLA Gary Middleton said, “The best way to share and promote our culture to others is through peaceful and positive celebrations.

"Those don’t include the burning of flags or other emblems on a bonfire.”

A number of tricolours, the republican socialist banner, the ‘Starry Plough’, and a flag of the Scottish football club Celtic were placed on top of the pyre. A Palestinian flag was also incinerated.