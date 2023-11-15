Police have warned that drug dealing and misuse is ‘a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break’ as a man and a woman were sentenced for a number of drug-related charges at Derry’s Crown Court.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michael Miller, aged 36, and Michelle McGinley, aged 36, were arrested in the city on December 10, 2021 by officers from Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Their arrests followed a postal interception and searches of properties on both the Cityside and Waterside, which resulted in the seizure of suspected Class B drugs with a total estimated street value of between £8,500 and just over £13,000. A sum of cash, totalling just under £2,500, was also seized as part of enquiries under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miller and McGinley were later charged with a number of drug-related offences.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

At the Crown Court hearing on Wednesday of this week, Miller was sentenced to 28 months' custody, half of which will be served in custody and the remainder on licence for attempt to possess Class B controlled drug, attempt to possess Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of Class B controlled drug and possession of Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

McGinley was sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment, suspended for three years, for obstructing powers of search for drugs, being concerned in an offer to supply Class B controlled drugs and possession of Class B controlled drugs.

Police Service of Northern Ireland Detective Constable Kane said: “Targeting drugs supply is a priority for the Police Service. We are committed to tackling the scourge of illicit drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the misery and harm they cause our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will continue to work tirelessly to tackle every aspect of drug supply and misuse across the country. It’s a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play. If you have information, or concerns, about the illegal use or supply of drugs please contact us on 101.”