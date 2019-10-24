New Policing Plan: Public consultation event in Derry next week

A public meeting will be held in Derry next week to discuss the draft Northern Ireland Policing Plan 2020-2025.

Local people are being urged to give their views on the proposals contained within the plan, as part of the public consultation which has been launched this week by the Policing Board and the PSNI.

The event in Derry is one of three consultation events happening across the north. It takes place at St Columb’s Park House on Monday, October 28th at 4.30pm. To register your views at the event e-mail policingplan@nipolicingboard.org.uk and state which event you wish to attend.

The PSNI and Policing Board said they are looking for “views from the public on how the Plan is developed and the outcomes to have a safe community, confidence in policing, and engaged and supportive communities”.

In the consultation documents, working in partnership with other organisations and communities has been identified as key, as well as tackling persistent and repeat offenders, establishing early intervention when offending issues first emerge in order to stop it becoming established behaviour, and preventing any escalation into more serious offending.

Comparisons with police services in other areas, learning and best practice which could improve policing here will also be examined.

It states: “The Board and the PSNI recognise that maintaining and enhancing community confidence encourages cooperation with them in the provision of vital information which helps their prevention and detection of crime. Increasing the trust in communities, in particular those which have lower confidence in the police, is vital in tackling a range of criminal activity. It is therefore essential that everyone sees the positive impact of policing in their communities, with victims supported, crimes solved and offenders brought to justice.”

Policing Board Chair Professor Anne Connolly said: “To get policing right, it is vital that we have a plan which not only sets out the key priorities for policing over the next five years but a plan which will also assist the Board in assessing the effectiveness of policing across communities.

“We are currently developing the Policing Plan for 2020-2025 and want to hear your views; you can do this simply through our website.

“We will also be talking to communities at public events in Belfast, Derry/Londonderry and Dungannon to give you the chance to engage directly with us.

“Your input will help the way the Board provides independent oversight of policing, and the way the PSNI strive for the delivery of an outstanding police service.”

Chief Constable Simon Byrne said: “We want to hear your views on the four key questions outlined in the Consultation. Your response will help us to shape the Plan, which includes the outcomes and indicators for policing in Northern Ireland to ensure that our communities feel safe, they are engaged and supportive of the PSNI and have confidence in policing.”

The consultation will run until January 6, 2020.

Information on how to take part in the consultation can be found at www.nipolicingboard.org.uk.

For more on the draft plan see: www.nipolicingboard.org.uk/sites/nipb/files/media-files/policing-plan-2020-25-consultation.pdf