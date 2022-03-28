New temporary bus stop for Goldliner at Dungiven for 12 to 14 weeks

Passengers travelling from the town to Derry and Belfast will have to use the stop at Magherabuoy as works continued on the A6.

A spokesperson said: “As part of the A6 dualling scheme, traffic diversions will take effect in Dungiven, involving a road closure to the Main Street, from tomorrow (Saturday, March 26) for a period of 12-14 weeks.

“To minimise inconvenience for our passengers, a temporary bus stop is being positioned beside the new Magherabuoy roundabout on the outskirts of Dungiven. (Belfast direction)

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Goldliner service will use the new stop for 12 to 14 weeks.

“Goldliner express services travelling in both directions will use the temporary bus stop for the duration of the works. Local services will operate from Dungiven Castle stop.

“We will revert back to our current stops on completion of the works.