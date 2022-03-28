New temporary bus stop for Goldliner at Dungiven for 12 to 14 weeks
A temporary bus stop at Dungiven has been put in place for several months.
Passengers travelling from the town to Derry and Belfast will have to use the stop at Magherabuoy as works continued on the A6.
A spokesperson said: “As part of the A6 dualling scheme, traffic diversions will take effect in Dungiven, involving a road closure to the Main Street, from tomorrow (Saturday, March 26) for a period of 12-14 weeks.
“To minimise inconvenience for our passengers, a temporary bus stop is being positioned beside the new Magherabuoy roundabout on the outskirts of Dungiven. (Belfast direction)
“Goldliner express services travelling in both directions will use the temporary bus stop for the duration of the works. Local services will operate from Dungiven Castle stop.
“We will revert back to our current stops on completion of the works.
“We apologise to our customers for the unavoidable inconvenience this may cause.”