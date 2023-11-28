Motorists in Inishowen have been reminded that ‘speed kills’ after Gardai detected nine drivers speeding in a period of just 25 minutes in the Buncrana District.

Gardai in Donegal confirmed that on Friday, November 24, Gardaí from the Roads Policing Unit in Buncrana detected nine motorists, during a 25 minute period at lunchtime, who were driving in excess of the speed limit.

Fixed Charge Penalty Notices were issued to the motorists.

Additionally, the next day, on Saturday, November 25, Gardaí from Buncrana Roads Policing Unit confirmed on social media they were are ‘back out on the roads conducting speed checks’ and had stopped two drivers whom they detected travelling in excess of the speed limit on the N13.

They highlighted how road conditions were poor in the area due to recent rainfall. Fixed Charge Penalty Notices were issued again.

A Garda spokesperson said: “We all need to be careful when driving, most especially when the roads are wet.

“With the wet and dull conditions there will be reduced visibility. Slow down and allow extra distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. Slow down and help save lives. Speed kills.”

Donegal County Councillor Nicholas Crossan, a member of the Joint Policing Commission, urged drivers to slow down and be more considerate on the roads.

"One death is too many. We don’t want any more deaths on the road.”