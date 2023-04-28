NIO £26.8k air travel bill among £773k in transactions over £25k in March
The Northern Ireland Office spent over £25,000 on air travel in the month of March, according to new figures released by the department.
The expenditure was published as part of the NIO's transparency data, which itemises all spending over £25,000.
During March there were nine transactions over £25,000, with a combined cost of £772,874.98.
This included £26,890.53 paid to Selective Travel Management for air travel on March 7, 2023.
Other spending over £25,000 included £382,835.67 paid to HM Revenue and Customs for buildings investment at Erskine House in Belfast; £46,784.84 paid to the Department of Finance for computer consumables; £36,207.64 paid to BCS Global Networks Limited for IT services; £30,251.00 paid to the Department of Justice for office machinery repairs; £51,564.75 to Advanced Legal for an IT project; £44,863.56 to Dell Products for computer hardware; £74,027.00 to the Cabinet Office for centrally managed costs; and £79,449.99 to British Telecom for software licensing.