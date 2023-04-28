News you can trust since 1772
NIO £26.8k air travel bill among £773k in transactions over £25k in March

The Northern Ireland Office spent over £25,000 on air travel in the month of March, according to new figures released by the department.

By Kevin Mullan
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 11:28 BST

The expenditure was published as part of the NIO's transparency data, which itemises all spending over £25,000.

During March there were nine transactions over £25,000, with a combined cost of £772,874.98.

This included £26,890.53 paid to Selective Travel Management for air travel on March 7, 2023.

£26,890.53 was paid by the NIO to Selective Travel Management for air travel on March 7, 2023.
Other spending over £25,000 included £382,835.67 paid to HM Revenue and Customs for buildings investment at Erskine House in Belfast; £46,784.84 paid to the Department of Finance for computer consumables; £36,207.64 paid to BCS Global Networks Limited for IT services; £30,251.00 paid to the Department of Justice for office machinery repairs; £51,564.75 to Advanced Legal for an IT project; £44,863.56 to Dell Products for computer hardware; £74,027.00 to the Cabinet Office for centrally managed costs; and £79,449.99 to British Telecom for software licensing.

