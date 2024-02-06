Officers assaulted at Queen’s Quay, vehicle out of service after Creggan masonry attack

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

According to police statistics officers from the Derry City & Strabane command area responded to 234 calls for service between Friday, February 2 and Monday, February 5.

Chief Inspector Siobhan Watt said: “While attending to some of these calls, two officers were assaulted and a police vehicle sustained damage. This is completely unacceptable.”

In one of the incidents officers were dealing with a call for service in Creggan on Sunday, February 4, when their vehicle was damaged after masonry was thrown at it.

Chief Inspector Watt said: "The damaged vehicle is out of service so it can be examined for road worthiness, which affects our service delivery. ”

On Monday night, February 5, officers responded to reports of anti-social behaviour in the Queen’s Quay area of the city. When police arrived at the scene and were dealing with the incident, two officers were assaulted.

A male was arrested for assault on police and he remains in custody at this time and thankfully both officers were fit to remain on duty, said Chief Inspector Watt.

“These are some examples to highlight the risks our officers face every day. Our officers are here to help, and respond to calls assisting people. Assaults on police are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’.